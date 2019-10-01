Social Security And You

You can start drawing Social-Security benefits at age 62--four or five years before full retirement age. That sounds pretty sweet to many people--until they realize they’re locking in the smallest possible benefit, which could leave them short of funds if they live to a ripe old age.

Webster Phillips, with the advocacy group, the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare, walks us through it. Check out the NCPSSM Delay and Gain calculator.

Then: What’s Maryland doing to help workers who don’t have a savings plan at work?

Original airdate: July, 25, 2019.