Social Security and You



You can start drawing Social-Security benefits at age 62--four or five years before full retirement age. That sounds pretty sweet to many people--until they realize they’re locking in the smallest possible benefit, which could leave them short of funds if they live to a ripe old age.

Webster Phillips, with the advocacy group, the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare, explains. Check out the Delay and Gain website, including a calculator to help people envision how claiming benefits at different ages could change their financial picture.

Then: What’s Maryland doing to help workers who don’t have a savings plan at work? Josh Gotbaum, a guest scholar with the Retirement Security Project at the Brookings Institution, tells us about Maryland$aves.

Lippman's 'Lady In The Lake'

By & Jul 23, 2019
Amazon/the author

Baltimore; summer 1966. Tensions between white and black residents. Some women testing expectations. And then: a woman’s decomposed body turns up in Druid Hill Park lake. Laura Lippman latest novel, The Lady in the Lake, unscrambles multiple mysteries. 

Lippman will be speaking at the following venues and times:

July 25 at Politics and Prose on Connecticut Avenue in Washington, she’ll speak with journalist and mystery writer Neely Tucker.  On July 26, at A Likely Story on Main Street in Sykesville, Lippman will be in conversation with suspense novelist Dan Fesperman.  Both events start at 7 p.m.

July 29, in Oxford, MD, Lippman will be at Doc's Sunset Grille on West Pier Street starting at 5 pm. At 12 noon July 31 in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Browseabout Books is hosting a luncheon with Lippman at the Crab House, on Coastal Highway.

Heal How You Feel With Ballet After Dark

By & Jul 15, 2019
Bunmi Abari

It can be difficult to know where to turn after suffering trauma. We meet a dancer who, after surviving a brutal sexual assault, created her own place of community and well-being … for herself, and others. Tyde-Courtney Edwards founded “Ballet After Dark,” where survivors of sexual and domestic assault and those dealing with trauma can participate in therapeutic, movement-based workshops. She says the healing power of ballet drew her back to the studio. We also meet LaQuida Chancey, a participant in ‘Ballet After Dark’ who explains why she values sharing the experience with other women of color. For more information about Ballet After Dark workshops, visit this link.

African-American Voices In Anne Arundel History

By & Jul 17, 2019
Anne Arundel County Office of Planning & Zoning

As time passes and towns grow or shrink, first-hand knowledge about important places fades away. A new virtual trail of African-American heritage in Anne Arundel County aims to halt that loss and preserve historical sites, from the past four centuries.

Jane Cox, of the county’s Office of Planning and Zoning, tells us about putting the online trail together. And Lyndra Marshall recounts how they collected oral histories from residents, including memories of segregated beaches and schools.