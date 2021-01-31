As Snowstorm Hits Maryland, Baltimore Opens Winter Emergency Shelters

As Baltimore continues to grapple with a snowstorm that began Sunday, the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services is expanding shelter accommodations.

Tisha Edwards, the office’s acting director, said Sunday her office is operating three hotels, two shelters and two recreation centers — the Greenmount Recreation Center at 2304 Greenmount Avenue and the Robert C. Marshall Recreation Center, 1201 Pennsylvania Avenue — as winter shelter sites through Wednesday.

Edwards said in an afternoon news conference anyone entering these sites will receive temperature checks and screening for COVID-19. They’ll also receive personal protective equipment (PPE) and have space for social distancing.

“We are encouraging everyone to seek heated shelter at this time,” she said.

Baltimore residents who are experiencing homelessness or know someone experiencing homelessness can call 211 for available shelter.

Mayor Brandon Scott said that the city will have all hands on deck for the storm.

“We ask you to avoid the roads as much as you can and allow our snow team to continue to treat and plow roads,” Scott said.