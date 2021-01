From the labor gang to the blast furnace, the open hearth to the shipyard, the plate mill to the 68 hot strip mill, what was it like to walk into Sparrows Point and do a day’s work? Some say it was an adventure. Some say it was like fighting a fire. And some say it was like going to war. This episode, we feel what it was like to walk a mile in the boots of a Sparrows Point steelworker.