Small Pay Raise Being Proposed For Baltimore County Teachers

Baltimore County teachers this week are voting on a new contract.

Under the proposed deal, teachers would get a raise, but not as much as they had expected.

Teachers would see a 1% pay bump. Before COVID-19, teachers had been expecting a raise of more than 4%, including annual step increases, according to Cindy Sexton, president of TABCO, the Teachers Association of Baltimore County.

Step increases no longer are on the table.

Sexton said she is hearing from teachers who are disappointed, as well as others who understand how COVID-19 has wrecked the economy.

“We also did get language for no furloughs or layoffs for the coming school year,” Sexton said. “Fortunately we still have our jobs.”

Teachers are voting on the proposed three year contract through Thursday. If it is ratified, it will take effect July 1.

Meantime, the Baltimore County School Board Tuesday night is expected to make cuts to the coming fiscal year’s budget.

Last month, the county council cut $20 million from the school budget to bring funding to the same level as last year.

