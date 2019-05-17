Single Carrot Theatre: Bold New Directions

Midday on the Arts continues with a conversation about the future of the Single Carrot Theater. Last January, the 12 year-old Baltimore company announced that next month, it will leave the theater it’s called home since 2014. The final performances in their Remington space take place this weekend. The closing show is called Pink Milk, by the trans woman playwright Ariel Zetina. It’s based on the life of the mathematician Alan Turing. (Midday’s theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck reviewed the play on our show last week.)

Pink Milk is pretty typical of the kind of offering we’ve come to expect from Single Carrot Theatre: a regional premiere of an experimental play that one would be unlikely to encounter anywhere else. It is also the only play the company has produced this year.

Joining Tom to discuss the big changes ahead for Single Carrot are Genevieve DeMahy, the founding Artistic Director, and Alix Fenhagen, who is serving as the company’s Interim Managing Director.