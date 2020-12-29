Related Program: The Weekly Reader Short Stories: Great Collections From Danielle Evans and Souvankham Thammavongsa By Lisa Morgan & Marion Winik • 2 hours ago Related Program: The Weekly Reader ShareTweetEmail Credit Riverhead (l); Little Brown (r) On this edition of The Weekly Reader, we review two of Marion Winik's favorite short story collections of the year: Danielle Evans' The Office of Historical Corrections, and Souvankham Thammavongsa's How To Pronounce Knife. Tags: WYPR FeaturesThe Weekly ReaderShareTweetEmail Related Content Listen Up! Audio Books from Sarah Blake and James McBride By Lisa Morgan & Marion Winik • Dec 1, 2020 Putnam (l); Riverhead (r) On this edition of The Weekly Reader, may we suggest an audio book or two? Our book critic Marion Winik makes the case for listening to Sarah Blake's The Postmistress and James McBride's Deacon King Kong. Growing Up: New Work From Natasha Trethewey and Gabriel Bump By Lisa Morgan & Marion Winik • Dec 24, 2020 Ecco (l); Algonquin (r) On this edition of The Weekly Reader, two very different takes on growing up in America: Natasha Trethewey's memoir Memorial Drive and Gabriel Bump's novel Everywhere You Don't Belong. Smart Books For Thoughtful People By Lisa Morgan & Marion Winik • Dec 15, 2020 Turtle Point (l); Yale University Press (r) On this edition of The Weekly Reader, we review two new books that search for meaning by reflecting on the past: Cold Moon: On Love, Life and Responsibility, by Roger Rosenblatt, and A World Out of Reach: Dispatches from Life Under Lockdown, edited by Meghan O'Rourke. Good Dog! New Memoirs About Canine Companions from Jennifer Finney Boylan and Jane Vandenburgh By Lisa Morgan & Marion Winik • Dec 8, 2020 Celadon (l); Counterpoint (r) On this edition of The Weekly Reader, we review two new memoirs that showcase the special bond between dogs and their human companions: Good Boy: A Life in Seven Dogs by Jennifer Finney Boylan, and The Wrong Dog Dream by Jane Vandenburgh. New York Stories: Debra Jo Immergut's 'You Again' And Caroline Leavitt's 'With Or Without You' By Lisa Morgan & Marion Winik • Nov 24, 2020 Ecco (l); Algonquin (r) On this edition of The Weekly Reader, we review two new novels that bring New York City to life: Debra Jo Immergut's You Again, and Caroline Leavitt's With or Without You.