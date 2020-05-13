Shelia Dixon

Former mayor Sheila Dixon is seeking the Democratic nomination in the primary election June 2.

The June election will be held primarily through the mail in order to promote social distancing; registered voters will automatically receive ballots in early to mid-May. There will be at least one voting location in each county and Baltimore City on June 2 for those who cannot vote by mail.

Speaking with On the Record host Sheilah Kast in April, Dixon pointed to her experience governing during the Great Recession as an asset.

Interview highlights

On her plan for economic recovery

"You’re going to need the kind of leader that has the confidence, that can go and look at the waste, audit our agencies, look at duplications, and then we have to be able to work with our partners. Because when people come out of this, they’re going to be looking for job opportunities. We gotta look at getting creative, the same way we are creative with using TIFFs and pilots, we’re going to have to be even more creative with figuring out ways to work with our state and federal partners to provide grants and low interest loans for businesses to get back up and operating up through this process."

On how homicides dropped more than 12% during her time as mayor

"I was there during zero tolerance and I realized that between zero tolerance and losing our police force

On working to recruit officers

"We had an academy for fire and police for young people, it was a high school program and we exposed them to the opportunities and careers.

On the city's pilot program of the aerial survelliance plane

