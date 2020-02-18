Shannon Sneed: Democratic Candidate for Baltimore City Council President

Councilwoman Shannon Sneed was elected in 2016 to represent Baltimore’s 13th Councilmanic District, where she’s lived since 2008. She is a Democrat and one of 8 candidates running for Baltimore City Council President.

Ms. Sneed holds a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and a Master’s Degree in Communications Management from Morgan State University.

Before she became involved in local government, Sneed worked in local journalism as a producer and editor for Fox45 and WJZ Channel 13.

There are 70 days until April 28th and the primary elections for City Council President, Mayor, and other local offices. If you aren't registered to vote you can register on the Baltimore City Board of Elections website.