Truth and Reconciliation

The Serial KiIller Who Wasn't...and Then Was Part 2

By & Taya Graham & Sean Yoes & Stephen Janis 9 hours ago

In part two of our series on rumors of a serial killer preying upon women in Northwest Baltimore, we explore what happened when a rash of strangulations  in 2008 unearthed cases form the past, and a suspect.

Truth and Reconciliation
