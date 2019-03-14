The Serial KiIller Who Wasn't...and Then Was Part 2

In this installment of our Hidden Victims series, we examine an aspect of the criminal justice system that is often overlooked: how police treat suspicious deaths involving women of color.

To understand how some cases remain stuck in a nebulous category called "undetemined," we speak to the family of Tyra McClarly McClary was found buried under a pile of mulch with her ankles wrapped in a plastic bag in 2006, but her case remains in investigative limbo.