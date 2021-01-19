Sen. Mike Miller: A Remembrance, With Sen. Jim Rosapepe

Last week marked the end of an era in Maryland politics. On Friday, Mike Miller -- who had recently retired from the Maryland General Assembly after serving there for nearly 50 years -- passed away at the age of 78 following a long battle with cancer.



Miller, a Democrat, was elected to the House of Delegates in 1970, to the Senate in 1974, and in 1986, he ran unopposed to be the President of the Maryland Senate. By the time he relinquished the gavel a year ago, he had served longer than any other senate president in the country.

Joining Tom today to share his reflections about Mike Miller’s legacy is Sen. Jim Rosapepe, a Democratic former colleague who represents the 21st District in Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties…

Senator Rosapepe joins us on Zoom.



