Second Labels, First Class Bargains

Many first rate wineries bottle quality juice that hasn't made it into the premium program. These wines are offered as "second labels" and are good deals.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine **** = elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Jackson Estate Chardonnay, Santa Maria Valley '18 ** $ VALUE

A classic California chard, stylish, with finesse, light oak.

Arrowood Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon '16 **1/2 $$

A big ripe cab from one of the leaders in the field, at a great price.

Nielson Pinot Noir, Santa Barbara County *** $ VALUE WINE OF THE WEEK

A very elegant pinot, with dark aromas, silky texture, stunning flavors.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery.