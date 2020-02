The 7th Congressional District Special Primary Election is underway. Candidates are running to replace 13-term Congressman Elijah Cummings, who died in October. The district includes parts of Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County. WYPR reporters are at voting precincts all around the 7th District, speaking with voters about what brought them out to the polls.

Polls are open until 8 p.m. Find your voting district and polling place here.