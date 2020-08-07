Saving City Taxpayers Millions By Rooting Out Corruption

The Coronavirus has slowed down or shuttered businesses large and small, but one city department has been as busy as ever rooting out malfeasance by Baltimore elected officials and employees.

Baltimoreans, sadly, know public corruption all too well. In the past decade, two of our mayors, Sheila Dixon and Catherine Pugh, have resigned amid corruption scandals. Ms. Pugh, a former police commissioner and several members of the Maryland legislature have been sentenced to prison terms.

My next guest is the city’s top crusader against corruption. Isabel Mercedes Cumming is Baltimore’s inspector general. Before taking on that role 18 months ago, she served as Assistant Inspector General of Investigations for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, where she oversaw 200 investigations in six years. She is the first woman to serve as the city’s top watchdog. Inspector General Cumming joins us from City Hall via Zoom.