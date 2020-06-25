 Sagamore Pendry Baltimore Set To Reopen July 1 (BBJ Story) | WYPR

Sagamore Pendry Baltimore Set To Reopen July 1 (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff 8 minutes ago

Credit The Baltimore Business Journal

Fells Point's luxury hotel, the Sagamore Pendry Baltimore, will reopen July 1 with new guidelines in place as the novel coronavirus remains a concern. 

Among them: only allowing guests inside of the hotel, limiting the number of bookings and people inside at one time, requiring staff to wear gloves and masks, enforcing social distancing and mask-wearing among guests, adding outdoor seating for food and drink, and making hand sanitizer readily available. The hotel's restaurant, Rec Pier Chop House, will not reopen for indoor dining but will offer outdoor options. The hotel has been shut down since March 17, just before Gov. Larry Hogan ordered all non-essential businesses to close amid the local outbreak of Covid-19. Hotels in Baltimore got clearance to reopen on June 8, though the Pendry opted to wait awhile longer.

