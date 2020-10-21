 Safely Returning Students To Classrooms Will Cost Millions, School Leaders Say | WYPR

Safely Returning Students To Classrooms Will Cost Millions, School Leaders Say

By 1 hour ago

Credit Misskprimary / Flickr

As Maryland school system leaders grapple with how to safely resume in-person learning, one thing is clear:  It will be very expensive. Four superintendents told a state Senate committee Wednesday that they need millions from the state to make it work. 

 

In Baltimore City, each air purifier costs $800. Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Sonja Santelises said those were a priority because most of the system’s 168 schools’ buildings lack high-quality HVAC systems.

 

“We all talk about what needs to be done, but it is important to understand there is a cost to keeping kids safe,” Santelises said. “There is a cost to keeping staff safe.”

 

Including personal protective equipment and technology that lets students learn remotely, Santelises estimated the school system spent about $131 million by early August on pandemic-related costs.

 

“Nobody's giving out free wifi the last time I checked, and believe me, I check frequently,” she said.

 

In addition to the same PPE and technology costs, Prince George’s County Public Schools CEO Monica Goldson said she expects a wide array of other costs to come up. For example, the schools likely need more mobile carts that can be used to deliver food to students, rather than allowing students to congregate in cafeterias. 

 

Like Baltimore, Prince George’s County schools are also looking into air purifiers, “which, for a school system that has 206 schools, one per building, I can't even fathom how we could potentially pay for that,” Goldson said.

 

Enrollment has also declined substantially. State funding for schools is calculated per-student, so that is another hit to school budgets.

Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Jack Smith said school leaders will want some help from the General Assembly to bolster the funding that comes from the per-pupil formula. Smith said he expects many of the students who left to return as the pandemic ebbs.

Tags: 
Sonja Santelises
CEO of Schools Sonja Santelises
Dr. Sonja Santelises
School CEO Sonja Santelises
Baltimore City Schools Reopening
Baltimore City Schools
montgomery county
Prince George's County
General Assembly
Maryland General Assembly
Baltimore City Public Schools virtual learning
WYPR News
COVID-19
coronavirus in maryland
WYPR Coronavirus Coverage
Coronavirus In Maryland And Abroad

Related Content

Baltimore Schools Will Remain Online For Start Of Fall Term, While Digital Divide Looms Large

By Jul 20, 2020
Drew Morris/Flickr


Baltimore City Public School leaders said Monday that they will delay the return to in-person classes until later this fall, saying the system must balance pandemic health measures with the need to get students back into classrooms.

 

“We were determined that our plan be data-based, both in terms of COVID-19 and the disproportionate impact of distance learning on our most vulnerable students — while avoiding any influence from attempts to politicize this situation,” Sonja Santelises, CEO of the school system, said in a statement.

Baltimore City Plans To Expand In-Person Learning

By & Oct 20, 2020
City Schools TV / YouTube

1,000 Baltimore City students will be able to return to the classroom next month. The district will offer this option to pupils it says are struggling with virtual learning - like students with disabilities. Alison Perkins-Cohen, chief of staff to the city schools’ CEO, lays out the preparation needed.

Baltimore City Parents And Teachers Have Reopening Questions For School Administrators

By Oct 16, 2020
Baltimore City Public Schools' Facebook page


 Baltimore City schools administrators released Wednesday a plan to bring back a group of students that includes the district’s most vulnerable to 25 schools starting in November. In a town hall Thursday night, parents and teachers raised many questions and concerns to those  administrators.

“Why do families have a choice [to return to the classroom] but teachers and staff don't?” asked one commenter on a Facebook livestream. “If my child decides to continue to do virtual learning, will they have the same teacher?” asked another.

Baltimore Schools Will Bring Most Vulnerable Students Back Into Classroom, Starting November

By Oct 14, 2020
misskprimary/Flickr


  Baltimore City schools will bring some of its most vulnerable students back into the classroom next month, the district announced Wednesday.

Students in pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, special education, English learners and those experiencing homelessness, as well as those who have missed at least 20% of online classes, will be able to receive in-person schooling in the district’s second quarter, which starts Nov. 12.

Baltimore Teachers And Parents Decry Tentative Reopening Plans Outside BCPS Headquarters

By Oct 1, 2020
Emily Sullivan/WYPR

The Baltimore Teachers’ Union staged a die-in protest at school headquarters Wednesday night, demanding that classes remain online through 2020. More than 50 teachers and parents lay on the ground to show they, or someone they know, have conditions such as asthma or diabetes that could make them more susceptible to COVID-19 .

The protest came as city school leaders try to decide what where the rest of the fall semester will be held. School officials announced in July that classes would be held online through at least mid-October. 

“We are here because we love kids and we're here because we love our educators,” said Franca Muller Paz, a teacher at Baltimore City College High School. “We will not put them on the line before it is time.”

Baltimore City Schools See $21 Million Shortfall As Pandemic Expenses Total $131 Million

By Oct 14, 2020
Lowell Larson via Flickr

The Baltimore City school board stared down a $21 million shortfall Tuesday night brought on by pandemic spending, as its CEO decides how to handle the rest of the fall term.

Like school systems throughout the nation, the city schools racked up costs to keep online instruction afloat and support students and families as classes went online in the spring and stayed there this fall. All in all, the district spent $131 million on initial pandemic-related expenses.