Safe and Sound in Ellicott City?

  • (Top) A view of Main Street on May 29, 2018. (Bottom) A view of Main Street on March 2, 2019.
    Dominique Maria Bonessi; Jamyla Krempel
  • Great Panes' owners Sherry Fackler-Berkowitz (standing in the doorway, wearing a lanyard) and Len Berkowitz (far left, wearing an apron) and a group of volunteers stand in front of their former building in June 2018.
    Great Panes Art Glass Studio/Facebook
  • Julia Sanger (center, in purple shirt) with supporters on Park Ridge Trading Company's opening night on March 9, 2019.
    Park Ridge Trading Company/Facebook

Twice since 2016 Ellicott City’s Main Street has been devastated by flooding. Though several businesses have re-opened, some buildings remain boarded-up and vacant. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball shares an update on redevelopment efforts. Then we meet two business owners: Sherry Fackler-Berkowitz of art-glass studio ‘Great Panes’ describes what it was like on the ground. And Julia Sanger of Park Ridge Trading Company, tells us why she perseveres, even with an uncertain future.

You can read County Executive Ball's EC Safe and Sound Plan here

