Safe and Sound in Ellicott City?

Twice since 2016 Ellicott City’s Main Street has been devastated by flooding. Though several businesses have re-opened, some buildings remain boarded-up and vacant. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball shares an update on redevelopment efforts. Then we meet two business owners: Sherry Fackler-Berkowitz of art-glass studio ‘Great Panes’ describes what it was like on the ground. And Julia Sanger of Park Ridge Trading Company, tells us why she perseveres, even with an uncertain future.
You can read County Executive Ball's EC Safe and Sound Plan here.