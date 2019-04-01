Safe and Sound in Ellicott City?

When you hear the name of the nonprofit “Doctors Without Borders,” you’re usually hearing about a catastrophe--the devastating cyclone that hit Mozambique last week, for example … the ebola epidemic in Congo, or streams of refugees. In more than sixty countries across the globe, Doctors Without Borders works to care for the displaced--medical treatment, food, safety. What’s involved in doing this work? Donna Canali, a nurse and team coordinator, shares the nonprofit’s principles.

Donna Canali will be speaking on Monday March 25 at the Baltimore Museum of Art at 6:30pm. To rsvp, visit this link.

For information on the MSF recruitment event on April 30, visit this link.