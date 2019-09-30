Russian Election Meddling In Maryland

When Russian operatives were designing ways to influence the 2016 election, Maryland was at dead center of their targeting. The Russian troll factory called the Internet Research Agency bought more Facebook ads targeting Maryland, most of them aimed at Baltimore, than any other state.
This is a key finding of a deep investigation by students at the University of Maryland College of Journalism, led by Washington Post Pulitzer-prize winning reporter Dana Priest. We speak with Priest and one of her students, data journalist Riin Aljas.