Russian Election Meddling In Maryland

The Stoop Storytelling series, founded by Laura Wexler and Jessica Henkin, asks ordinary people to share extraordinary moments in their lives. Their tales are strange, inspiring, and true.

Today we share two such stories. Chijioke Madugwulike bravely recounts the painful loss of his father, and Rebecca Ward shares why it’s important to take risks.

There are two Stoop events in October. On October 10th, at the Mansion at the Maryland Zoo, storytellers will share stories to raise funds for the nonprofit Pressley Ridge. On October 24th, at the Senator Theratre, storytellers will share on the theme, "Twilight Zone: Stories about everything from the supernatural to the super weird".