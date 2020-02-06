Rousuck's Review: "Safe Space" by Single Carrot Theatre

Tina Canady and Daniela Hernandez FujigakiCredit Glenn RicciEdit | Remove

It's Thursday, and time to welcome back theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck with another of her weekly reviews of the Maryland stage.

Today she joins Tom in Studio A with her take on Safe Space, by award-winning playwright R. Eric Thomas. The production, by Single Carrot Theatre, is now on stage at Baltimore's Clifton Mansion.

Safe Space is a Clue!-inspired farce that suggests that unlocking the past can be a dangerous thing. When white non-profit executive Helen discovers a locked door in the property she has inherited, black locksmith Courtney comes to her rescue, and that’s where the trouble begins.

Add to the mix Charlotte, the ghost of a formerly enslaved person, and Ryan, Helen’s MAGA-loving brother, and contention in the house is about to boil over.

Safe Space is directed by Ben Kleymeyer, with performances by Tina Canady as Charlotte/Hazzie, Dominic Gladden as Courtney, Alix Fenhagen as Helen, Aaron Hancock as Bill, Daniela Hernandez-Fujigaki as Nadeen and Matthew Shea as Ryan.

The Single Carrot Theatre production of Safe Space continues at Baltimore's Clifton Mansion through Sunday, February 23. More info here.