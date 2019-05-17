Rousuck's Review: "How to Catch Creation" at Baltimore Center Stage

Today's Midday on the Arts concludes with our theater critic, J. Wynn Rousuck, joining Tom with her review of Christina Anderson's new play, How to Catch Creation, now getting its regional premiere at Baltimore Center Stage.

In this latest work by Anderson, a winner of the prestigious Lorraine Hansberry Award, we meet a wrongly convicted man who is released from prison after 25 years. As he sets about rebuilding his life, he begins a quest to become a father. The play spans more than four decades as it explores intersecting lives, family, parenthood, and the power of new beginnings.

How to Catch Creation is directed at Center Stage by Nataki Garrett, and stars Tiffani Barbour as G.K. Marche, Shauna Miles as Natalie, Shayna Small as Riley, Lindsay Smiling as Griffin, Stephanie Weeks as Tami, and Jonathan Bangs as Stokes.

Content Advisory: The play includes some adult language and topics more appropriate for middle schoolers and older audiences.

How to Catch Creation continues at Baltimore Center Stage through Sunday, May 26.