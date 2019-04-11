Rousuck's Review: Happenstance Theater's "Pantheon" at Theatre Project

It's Thursday, and time again for our weekly visit with theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck and another of her reviews of the regional stage. Today, she tells us about Pantheon, the latest eclectic production from Happenstance Theater that's getting its world premiere at Baltimore's Theatre Project.

In its new musical, the award-winning Happenstance quintet romps through a series of narratives that blend Greek mythology with a lean 1940s aesthetic, and take on contemporary issues ranging from the challenged dignity of work to the perils of climate change.

Happenstance features the ensemble talents of Mark Jaster, Sabrina Mandell, Gwen Grastorf, Sarah Olmsted Thomas, and Alex Vernon, and in this producction, the musical scorings of Mark's brother, Craig Jaster.

Happenstance Theater's Pantheon continues at The Theater Project through Sunday April 14.