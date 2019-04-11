 Rousuck's Review: Happenstance Theater's "Pantheon" at Theatre Project | WYPR
The Happenstance ensemble in PANTHEON
Credit Photo by Glenn Ricci

It's Thursday, and time again for our weekly visit with theater critic J. Wynn  Rousuck and another of her reviews of the regional stage.  Today, she tells us about Pantheon, the latest eclectic production from Happenstance Theater that's getting its world premiere at Baltimore's Theatre Project

In its new musical, the award-winning Happenstance quintet romps through a series of narratives that blend Greek mythology with a lean 1940s aesthetic, and take on contemporary issues ranging from the challenged dignity of work to the perils of climate change.

Happenstance features the ensemble talents of  Mark Jaster, Sabrina Mandell, Gwen Grastorf, Sarah Olmsted Thomas, and Alex Vernon, and in this producction, the musical scorings of Mark's brother, Craig Jaster.

Happenstance Theater's Pantheon continues at The Theater Project through Sunday April 14.

