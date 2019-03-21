Rousuck's Review: "Dinner with Friends" at Everyman Theatre

It's Thursday, and Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins Tom in the studio for another of her weekly reviews of the regional stage. Today, she spotlights Dinner with Friends, the 1999 Off-Broadway hit that won playwright Donald Margulies the 2000 Pultizer Prize for Drama. A new production of this popular play is now on stage at Baltimore's Everyman Theatre.

Directed by Everyman's Founding Artistic Director Vincent Lancisi and starring a quartet of Everyman Resident Company actors, Dinner with Friends centers on married food writers Gabe (played by M. Scott McLean) and Karen (Beth Hylton), and their home dinner guests, long-time friends Beth (Megan Anderson) her husband Tom (Danny Gavigan). During dinner, Beth announces that she wants out of their 12-year marriage. Soon, both couples are forced to confront profound questions about loyalty, commitment and personal freedom.

Dinner with Friends, an enduring drama about marriage and friendship, continues at Everyman Theatre until Sunday, April 14.