Rousuck's Review: "Cry It Out" from Everyman Theatre; Single Carrot's "COVID Monologues"

Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins Tom now with another look at the pandemic-inspired virtual theater scene. We begin with her review of Cry It Out, a new virtual production from Everyman Theatre of playwright Molly Smith Metzler's comedy about the perils of parenthood. Filmed using COVID-safe techniques, the production is directed by Vincent M. Lancisi, and features Laura C. Harris as Adrienne, and resident company members Megan Anderson as Lina, Beth Hylton as Jessie, and Tony Nam as Mitchell. The production is available for ticketed streaming through April 11.

Judy also spotlights Covid Monologues, a new "COVID-19 research-based theater performance" from Single Carrot Theatre. It's part of a federally-sponsored arts project that's working with eight jury-selected playwrights and seven partner theaters to produce theatrical "monologues," based on peer-reviewed public health research on COVID-19. The monologues are being filmed and presented in virtual screenings. To check out the Single Carrot presentation, click here.

