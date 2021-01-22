Rousucks Review: BROS' "Puppet 6-Pack"; SCT's "Healthy Holly"

Tom's guest now is Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck. She's been joining us throughout the pandemic, while the region's stages remain closed, to tell us how theater companies are engaging audiences with a mix of outdoor and virtual productions.

Today, she spotlights two local companies who've come up with unusual ways to create and present new work during COVID.

The first is Baltimore Rock Opera Society's Puppet 6-Pack, a collection of six short puppet and animated films produced by Baltimore-based artists. Three of the films premiered online last Friday. The last three of the films are live-streaming in a ticketed event tonight at 7pm, and all six films will continue to be available on demand for ticket holders.

The second is a virtual, phone-based production of Healthy Holly’s Hidden Hideaway, an original political satire by Agyeiwaa Asante and April Amara, written in collaboration with the itinerant Baltimore troupe, The Single Carrot Ensemble. It’s streaming for ticketed patrons through February 15th.

J. Wynn Rousuck joins Tom on Skype.

