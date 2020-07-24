Rousuck on Theater: More Top Picks From The Virtual Stage

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to keep the nation's theaters shuttered and their stages dark, theater companies have kept busy developing and producing new plays for a variety of streamable, online platforms. Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins us again today to spotlight a few of the best current offerings, from Single Carrot Theatre's we broke up to The Public Theater of New York's The Line...

Other streaming productions Judy suggests checking out:

Black Theater Network's Black Theater Week (July 27-31)

May 22, 2020, a filmed docudrama directed by Arena Stage Artistic Director Molly Smith, which captures one day in the life of our region;

Theatre Works' Shakespeare in Vegas; and

D.C.-based Shakespeare Theater Company's Virtual Mock Trial, streaming July 24 & 25.

