The Rousuck Interview: "Come From Away" Playwrights David Hein and Irene Sankoff

On Thursdays here on Midday, our theater critic, J. Wynn Rousuck, reviews all things theatrical throughout the region. Today, instead of a review, we bring you an interview Judy conducted earlier this month with Canadian playwrights David Hein and Irene Sankoff, the married co-creators of the award-winning show, Come From Away.

The couple spoke with Judy by phone from New York City.

Their show was inspired by real-life events in the small Newfoundland community of Gander, immediately following the September 11, 2001 series of airborne terrorist attacks in the United States. Those attacks prompted the closure of US airspace and the diversion of all US-bound airline flights. Thirty-eight commercial jetliners were forced to land in Gander, stranding nearly 7000 passengers in the tiny coastal community for the better part of a week.

The North American touring production of this hit Broadway musical is at the Hippodrome Theater here in Baltimore through Sunday, April 28.

