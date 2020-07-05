Rose 2020-07-05 (Encore)

This week, Tony and Chef Cindy look at the business side of the restaurant business and listen to the stories of two accomplished restaurateurs, Kora Polydore of Kora Lee's Gourmet Dessert Cafe in Catonsville and Jasmine Norton of The Urban Oyster in McHenry Row in Baltimore. They talk about what inspires them and the unique challenges they've faced as African-American businesswomen.
This week, Tony and Chef Cindy take a look at having fun and cooking well on a budget. They’ll give ideas for some delicious egg dishes to all the way to Cindy’s one pot gumbo - with inexpensive wines to match.