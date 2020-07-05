 Rose 2020-07-05 (Encore) | WYPR
Foreman and Wolf on Food and Wine

Rose 2020-07-05 (Encore)

By & 1 hour ago

Rose's popularity has exploded in recent years. Cindy tells us about her favorite rose and we hear from wine producers from Italy, France and Washington state.

