Rosés Are Here

Summer's here and the time is right for rosé wines. Here's a handful of suggestions.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Domaine Bousquet Rosé, organic, Mendoza '19 * 1/2 $

Easy drinking, light rosé, perfect for grilled shrimp.

Domaine de Fontsainte "Gris de Gris" Corbieres '19 **1/2 $$

A full-flavored rosé, made from grenache gris, definitely a food wine.

Le Franghe Ròdon "Bardolino Chiaretto" Lombardy '18 *** $ SUPER VALUE

Intense, slightly bitter fruit, deep running, supple lovely.

