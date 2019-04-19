 The Rising Waters of Smithville | WYPR
The Rising Waters of Smithville

Credit New Revived United Methodist Church Facebook Page

Sea levels along the Eastern Shore are rising twice as rapidly as the global average, and Smithville, a small community founded by freed slaves, is threatened by the encroaching marsh. Rona Kobell of Maryland Sea Grant tells us about a new documentary that traces how rising waters threaten a church and cemetery. Plus, filmmakers Wyman Jones Jr. and Jalysa Mayo share their perspectives on environmental justice.

