The Rising Waters of Smithville

Sea levels along the Eastern Shore are rising twice as rapidly as the global average, and Smithville, a small community founded by freed slaves, is threatened by the encroaching marsh. Rona Kobell of Maryland Sea Grant tells us about a new documentary that traces how rising waters threaten a church and cemetery. Plus, filmmakers Wyman Jones Jr. and Jalysa Mayo share their perspectives on environmental justice.
Read more about Smithville:
Smithville Tries to Stem the Tide
Climate change is washing away the Chesapeake’s Bay treasures
Check out the documentary on MPT on April 24th at 8:48 pm or on YouTube.
This interview originally aired on January 14, 2019.