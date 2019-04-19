The Rising Waters of Smithville

Steel-making was the throbbing heart of Sparrows Point for more than a century. With the “Bethlehem Steel Legacy Project,” The Baltimore Museum of Industry and Tradepoint Atlantic intend to document steel at the Point--from its rise to its demise--by engaging the community. We hear from Auni Gelles, the museum’s community programs manager and director of interpretation Beth Maloney to hear what people have told them. Then WYPR reporter John Lee tells us what Sparrows Point looks like today, and what’s planned for the future. Plus, we hear excerpts from UMBC's "Mill Stories", voices of Bethlehem Steel workers share their memories.

