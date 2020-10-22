Return Home Baltimore: New Website Creates Pathways For Returning-Citizens

For the thousands of inmates released from prison every year, the transition out of jail and into society is often a transition to homelessness and unemployment.

Ex-offender status presents perpetual obstacles for returning-citizens, who often lack access to critical resources and opportunities.

A new organization called Return Home Baltimore is trying to make it all easier. It has created a website that provides access to information and critical resources.

GUESTS:

Dawna Cobb is the co-founder of Return Home Baltimore which helps people with re-entry.

Ed Rogers is a returning citizen who serves on the Return Home Advisory Board.

Joe Jones is the founder of the Center For Urban Families.

Emily Thompson is the executive director of PIVOT, an organization that works with women returning citizens.