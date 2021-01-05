 Responding To Maryland's Deepening Hunger Crisis | WYPR
Related Program: 
Midday

Responding To Maryland's Deepening Hunger Crisis

By & 59 minutes ago

A volunteer sorts groceries at the Maryland Food Bank.
Credit Maryland Food Bank

Over the past eleven months, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken the lives of more than 353 thousand Americans and upended the economic livelihood of millions more.  The number of Americans who struggle each week to put food on their tables has climbed to nearly one in eight – an estimated 26 million people, according to the US Census Bureau.  Even before the pandemic, more than a quarter of a million people in Maryland faced chronic food insecurity.

Tom's first guests today are on the front lines of the battle against hunger in our state.  Michael J. Wilson is the director of Maryland Hunger Solutions, an initiative of the non-profit Food Research and Action Center. (FRAC). 

Carmen Del Guercio is president and CEO of the Maryland Food Bank, a non-profit organization that’s been providing food assistance to people in need for the past 40 years.

Maryland Food Bank President and CEO Carmen Del Guercio. Maryland Hunger Solutions Director Michael J. Wilson.
Credit FRAC/Maryland Hunger Solutions

Carmen Del Guercio and Michael Wilson join Tom on Zoom.

For a list of links to community food resources in Maryland, click here.

Tags: 
WYPR Programs
Midday
Midday Podcast