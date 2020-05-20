Related Program: The Morning Economic Report The Reports: Week of March 23rd 2020 By Anirban Basu • 37 minutes ago Related Program: The Morning Economic Report ShareTweetEmail Morning Economic Report Week of March 23rd 2020 Tags: WYPR FeaturesThe Morning Economic ReportShareTweetEmail Related Content The Reports: January 27-31 By Anirban Basu • Jan 31, 2020 On this week's podcast: federal deficits, Iran's economy, high credit scores, carbon emissions, and more. The Reports: January 20-24 By Anirban Basu • Jan 24, 2020 On this week's podcast: economic despair and opioids, China's economic struggles, women in the workforce, and more. The Reports: December 30-January 3 By Anirban Basu • Jan 3, 2020 On the podcast this week: the irrelevance of the federal minimum wage, the limits of economic theory, the millennials are coming, and more! The Reports: October 28-November 1 By Anirban Basu • Nov 1, 2019 Anirban reports on the General Motors' strike, the decline in home and car ownership, the impact of two Nobel Prize winner's work, the rise in tourism in some Southern cities, and how far $100 can go depending on where you live.