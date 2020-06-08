 A Renewed Push For Police Reform In Maryland | WYPR
Related Program: 
On The Record

A Renewed Push For Police Reform In Maryland

By & 1 hour ago

A Baltimore police officer on motorcycle at the protests on May 30th.
Credit Elvert Barnes / Flickr

As protests of racial bias by police continue to grip the country, what are the efforts at the state and local levels pushing for change? Has this moment shifted the dynamics of the debate over holding police accountable?

Will C. Smith, who chairs the state Senate’s Judicial Proceedings Committee, says incidents of abuse and a lack of transparency are stressing the fraught relations between people of color and police. We ask about his legislative goals, from implicit bias training to stepped-up disclosure of complaints.

And Ray Kelly, head of the Citizens Policing Project, talks about progress Baltimore has made under the consent decree and what more needs to be done. At 11 a.m. this morning, the Citizens Policing Project invites Baltimore leaders to sign its Commitment to Reforming Baltimore at the U.S. District Court building, 101 West Lombard Street.

Tags: 
WYPR Programs
On the Record

Related Content

Baltimore City Protests Wield A Powerful Message

By & Jun 5, 2020
Mark Gunnery/WYPR

The restraint of protestors around Baltimore this week has been striking. The city has seen little of the violence, smashed windows or blazing buildings that have been seen in many cities demonstrating against biased policing. It’s been a relief to officials and businesses in Baltimore--but what does it mean for those in the streets? We’ll ask journalist Brandon Soderberg and Erricka Bridgeford, co-founder of Baltimore Ceasefire 365, who says making change is not all about protests. The other work to be done happens long after the marching and chanting are over.

People's Power Assembly will lead a protest at 1 p.m. Sat. June 6, starting at North Charles and 20th streets. Also on June 6, the ‘March for Black Lives’, led by Morgan State alumni, will meet at 1:30 p.m. at Cold Spring Lane and Hillen Road.

Racism: A Public Health Crisis?

By , & Jun 2, 2020
Mark Gunnery/WYPR

Scores of U.S.cities are shaken by protests, some of them violent, of how police treat African Americans. In the shadow of centuries of slavery, oppression and inequity, we ask Larell Smith-Bacon, the the head of the conflict-resolution effort Restorative Response Baltimore--what message the demonstrations are meant to send to white people. And activist J.C. Faulk, who for decades has created dialogue to address racism, talks about why he’s organizing food deliveries during the pandemic with Bmore Community Food, and what that means for racial justice. For information about Restorative Response Baltimore, visit this link. To request food or get involved with Bmore Community Food, visit this link.

Primary Election Update; Maryland Child Care Programs Struggle To Stay Afloat

By & Jun 3, 2020
Xavier Donat / Flickr/Creative Commonas

The primary election was mostly by mail--Maryland’s first--but thousands showed up to vote in person, making for long lines at many voting places. Just a fraction of the votes have been counted. WYPR Morning Edition host Nathan Sterner walks us through what’s known about the primary election.