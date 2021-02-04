 Reforming Maryland’s Unemployment Insurance System | WYPR

Reforming Maryland’s Unemployment Insurance System

By 1 hour ago

State Senate President Bill Ferguson
Credit Official portrait

Maryland’s unemployment system has been wracked with problems since the beginning of the pandemic. Last month, the state adjudicated just 37-percent of its claims within three weeks, far below the national standard.

Thursday, leaders in the Senate and House of Delegates announced a package of reforms to address the issues.

Among the reforms is a plan to make sure the unemployment call center is adequately staffed, that people can get unemployment benefits through direct deposit or paper checks rather than using a debit card, and that the state Department of Labor launch a study of broad reforms.

Senate President Bill Ferguson said in a news conference the problems aren’t with the labor department employees, but with the system.

 “The unemployment insurance system in our state is symbolic of a broken system,” he said. “Now that the legislature is in session, we are determined to do our part and provide the correct tools to ensure that we do better.”

The legislation to be introduced also would require the labor department to create a disaster protocol to remove red tape and increase staffing.

 

 

Tags: 
WYPR News
Maryland unemployment insurance
Senate President Bill Ferguson

Related Content

The Daily Dose 2-4-21

By 3 hours ago

Ferguson Looks To Fix Unemployment System

By Jan 13, 2021

As Maryland’s General Assembly reconvened in Annapolis Wednesday, Senate President Bill Ferguson said fixing Maryland’s “broken unemployment insurance system” is among his top priorities.

Meeting with reporters after the Senate’s opening session, Ferguson said one way to alleviate the backlog of 41,000 claimants still awaiting unemployment benefits is to beef up the staff.

Labor Secretary Says New Website Will Mitigate Unemployment Woes

By Sep 18, 2020
YouTube


More than six months since the pandemic caused widespread job losses, Maryland Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson says her office has processed 96 percent of unemployment claims — which still leaves about 30,000 people waiting for benefits.