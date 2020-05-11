Rash Field Project Stays on Schedule (BBJ Story)

The multimillion-dollar overhaul of one of Baltimore’s most public-facing waterfront parks is forging ahead, aiming to make better use of the land with amenities catering to families and Baltimoreans. Laurie Schwartz, president of the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore, said nothing has been scaled back.

The group is overseeing the transformation of Rash Field at the foot of Federal Hill’s north side. Work began today — an official groundbreaking announced in January was more “ceremonial" in nature, Schwartz said — with a small crew at the harbor-front site helping to prepare it for installation of a new electrical transformer. “Given the current coronavirus pandemic, it’s a good thing that the first work required is only needing a few workers and they can work separately or apart,” she said. That work will take more than a month, Schwartz estimated, but more exciting additions will soon follow. The $17 million first phase will add a new, modern pavilion with a cafe, public restrooms, rain gardens and a rooftop overlook, plus other public amenities including a children's nature park, a kinetic playground, a small skatepark and a shade lawn. It will also dot the area with hundreds of new trees. Demolition and grading of the earth will follow the installation of the transformer, after which construction can begin on the skatepark, pavilion and playgrounds.

