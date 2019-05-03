 Ramifications and Fallout: Catherine Pugh Resigns as Mayor of Baltimore | WYPR
Ramifications and Fallout: Catherine Pugh Resigns as Mayor of Baltimore

Credit Dominique Maria Bonessi / WYPR

Catherine Pugh has resigned as mayor of Baltimore amid scrutiny from federal, state and city investigators over deals for her self-published children’s books. As the city moves forward under Mayor Jack Young, who has been at the head of government since Pugh took medical leave a month ago, we ask the Baltimore Sun’s Andy Green and Baltimore Beat’s Lisa Snowden McCray what this changing of the guard means for the city.

