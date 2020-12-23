 Raising Leaders In Greenmount East; Preparing For Parole | WYPR
Raising Leaders In Greenmount East; Preparing For Parole

Isaiah Johnson leads the Greenmount East Leadership Project. Elizabeth Finne is head of the Parole Preparation Project.
Open Society Institute’s Baltimore field office works to improve city life by offering start-up funding to social entrepreneurs. Today, we kick off our profiles of this year’s class of community fellows. First, we meet Isaiah Johnson of the Greenmount East Leadership Project. He is bringing kids together for fitness, arts, and sports programs, as well as community clean-ups. Then, Elizabeth Finne describes her work to recruit volunteers who will help people in prison prepare for parole hearings.

