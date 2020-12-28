Pulitzer Prize Winner David Blight On The Life Of Frederick Douglass

This program originally aired on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

Frederick Douglass is one of the most gifted and admired figures in American history. He was enslaved for the first 20 years of his life. By the time of his death in 1895, he had become the world’s most photographed man, a counselor to President Abraham Lincoln, an unparalleled public intellectual, and a super-star speaker.

David Blight’s acclaimed biography of Frederick Douglass, the winner of the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for History, offers trenchant and sweeping insights into the particulars of Douglass’ many gifts, and how he changed the arc of the American story.

David Blight joins Tom to talk about Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom.

Our conversation was recorded earlier, so we can’t take your calls and comments.