The Public Health Lessons Of The Pandemic

A year ago, life as we knew it abruptly stalled. Hundreds of thousands of Marylanders became sick. Eight thousand have died.

Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, past city health commissioner and former deputy FDA chief, reflects on the public health response to COVID-19 -- the frustration of mixed messages from leaders and the triumph of scientific headway.

And Hopkins professor Cynda Rushton describes the burden carried by nurses during the pandemic, and warns that many are thinking of leaving the profession.