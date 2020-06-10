 Providing Comfort And Solace From Afar | WYPR
Related Program: 
On The Record

Providing Comfort And Solace From Afar

By & 6 minutes ago

Credit AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Efforts to slow transmission of the coronavirus have affected nearly every walk of life. Two chaplains tell us how they’ve creatively adapted their approaches to offer comfort and care to patients and staff during this time of social distancing. Rabbi Jeffrey Orkin is director of pastoral care at Levindale long-term care facility. And Rev. Denise White is staff chaplain at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. Because visitors are are allowed in only a few circumstances during the pandemic, she says the solace she can offer patients is even more urgent.

Tags: 
WYPR Programs
On the Record
WYPR Coronavirus Coverage
Coronavirus In Maryland And Abroad

Related Content

Baltimore City Protests Wield A Powerful Message

By & Jun 5, 2020
Mark Gunnery/WYPR

The restraint of protestors around Baltimore this week has been striking. The city has seen little of the violence, smashed windows or blazing buildings that have been seen in many cities demonstrating against biased policing. It’s been a relief to officials and businesses in Baltimore--but what does it mean for those in the streets? We’ll ask journalist Brandon Soderberg and Erricka Bridgeford, co-founder of Baltimore Ceasefire 365, who says making change is not all about protests. The other work to be done happens long after the marching and chanting are over.

People's Power Assembly will lead a protest at 1 p.m. Sat. June 6, starting at North Charles and 20th streets. Also on June 6, the ‘March for Black Lives’, led by Morgan State alumni, will meet at 1:30 p.m. at Cold Spring Lane and Hillen Road.

Dismantling Structural Racism

By & Jun 9, 2020
roddavid / Flickr Creative Commons

Baltimore Racial Justice Action believes there is no easy way to untangle systemic racism’s influence on our thoughts and choices.

We speak with Anthony Newman and Harriet Smith, members of the group's advisory board, about how they lead tough conversations about race and racism.

A Renewed Push For Police Reform In Maryland

By & Jun 8, 2020
Elvert Barnes / Flickr

As protests of racial bias by police continue to grip the country, what are the efforts at the state and local levels pushing for change? Has this moment shifted the dynamics of the debate over holding police accountable?