Protest Organizer Kellie Vaughn On The Economic Consequences of Racism

A Middle River crab house has become a flashpoint in the struggle for social justice in Maryland.

On June 1, Vince Meyer, the owner and operator of Vince’s Crab House wrote on Facebook, quote, “There is one place I bet the protesters/rioters won’t light on fire or break into or even block the road to .... the social services buildings.”

Meyer closed all five of his establishments last week, after this post, and others, came to light prompting mass protests outside of his restaurants.

Tom's guest is local activist Kellie Vaughn who organized the protests against Vince’s Crab House.