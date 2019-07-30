Prof. Kim Wehle On 'How To Read The Constitution & Why'

When it was ratified in September of 1787, the US Constitution stood alone as a beacon of freedom from tyranny and an unparalleled attempt to create a republic controlled by the people.

On today's Midday, CBS legal analyst and University of Baltimore Law Professor Kim Wehle talks about her new book, How to Read the Constitution and Why.

Her book is a how-to guide for understanding the Constitution, and why certain American norms are required for it to remain that beacon of freedom for America and the world.