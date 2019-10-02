The President Trump Impeachment Inquiry: Three Perspectives

Today on Midday, a conversation about where we are, and where we’re headed, as the U.S. Congress moves to impeach President Donald J. Trump.

This week, for the first time, polling shows close to half of all Americans support the impeachment inquiry into President Trump. Polls are also showing a 10-percentage-point spike in the president's approval rating among Republicans since Nancy Pelosi announced last week the start of formal impeachment proceedings.

Will the political polarity that has accompanied the Trump presidency continue, or will some Republicans join the independents who are slowly beginning to peel away from the President, amidst revelations about self-dealing with foreign leaders?

Three guests join Tom, separately, to share their perspectives on the House Democrats' historic impeachment inquiry:

Adam Sewer is a staff writer at The Atlantic.

Liz Harrington is the national spokesperson for the Republican National Committee.

Josh Gerstein is a senior legal affairs contributor at POLITICO.