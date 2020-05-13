 Preakness Celebration "To Go" At Mt. Washington Tavern (BBJ Story) | WYPR

Preakness Celebration "To Go" At Mt. Washington Tavern (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff 5 hours ago

Credit The Baltimore Business Journal

This weekend would normally be the busiest of the year for the Mt. Washington Tavern. The North Baltimore bar and restaurant is known as a gathering spot for horse trainers, jockeys and racing fans who converge on the city each year for the Preakness Stakes.

But with this year's race postponed due to the novel coronavirus, the tavern won't be seeing its usual influx of traffic. Still, the eatery plans to mark what would have been Preakness weekend with soft-shell crabs and Black-eyed Susan cocktails to go. The drink, a mix of Sagamore Rye whiskey, Tito's vodka, fresh-squeezed orange juice and a splash of sour mix, is a tradition on race day. Diners can grab an individual drink for $7 or a quart tub of the cocktail for $25. The tavern is among several local businesses offering specials, themed meals and virtual events to mark what would have been one of Baltimore's biggest sporting weekends of the year. Organizers are still trying to pin down a new date for the race, the second jewel in horse racing's triple crown. A report last week suggested the Preakness had been rescheduled to Oct. 3, but the Stronach Group, the Canadian company that owns Pimlico Race Course, said no new date has been finalized.

RED THE FULL STORY ON THE BBJ WEBSITE.

Tags: 
Baltimore Business Journal

Related Content

Rash Field Project Stays on Schedule (BBJ Story)

By Kyle Leslie May 11, 2020
The Baltimore Business Journal

The multimillion-dollar overhaul of one of Baltimore’s most public-facing waterfront parks is forging ahead, aiming to make better use of the land with amenities catering to families and Baltimoreans. Laurie Schwartz, president of the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore, said nothing has been scaled back. 

Baltimore City Offers Citywide Budget (BBJ Story)

By Kyle Leslie May 6, 2020
The Baltimore Business Journal

Baltimore is taking another stab at proposing a citywide budget for fiscal year 2021 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and unpredictable economic circumstances. City officials presented the $3.8 billion budget Wednesday to Baltimore's spending board with significant changes from an earlier version submitted in March that totaled $3.9 billion. 

Local Distiller Joins Coalition To Produce Hand Sanitizer (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff May 4, 2020
The Baltimore Business Journal

Like so many business owners across the U.S., Reed Walker had to furlough his employees in mid-March amid slowing sales and new restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus. Walker, the co-founder of Cotton & Reed Distillery in Washington, D.C., temporarily shut down the craft rum company and let go all 17 employees on March 16. 