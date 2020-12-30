Ports For The Bleak Midwinter

Stoke the fire, open up a good book, and pour yourself a glass of port.





Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Ferreira Ruby Porto **1/2 $ GREAT VALUE

Superb entry level Ruby Porto, think "candy apples.”

Ferreira Tawny Porto **1/2 $ GREAT VALUE

Over-delivers at the price, mellow, rich and rewarding.

Graham's 10 year old Tawny Porto *** $$

Refined, gentlemanly, complex, comforting, superior.

Broadbent 20 year old Tawny Porto *** $$$

Very classy, mellow to the max, gently complex and inviting, wonderful.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

