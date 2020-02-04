 Polls Open For Special Primary To Replace Cummings | WYPR

Polls Open For Special Primary To Replace Cummings

The polls opened to some light rain Tuesday morning in the special primary election to fill the late Congressman Elijah Cummings’ seat representing Maryland’s 7th Congressional District. One West Baltimore elementary school saw a slow but steady stream of voters, though not everyone had their minds made up before casting ballots.

 

At Eutaw-Marshburn Elementary School in Penn North, Kayenecha Daughtery said voting was important to her because of the impact her future congressional representative can have on her neighborhood.

 

“All of this matters when it comes to policies that affect people locally, people who are going to fight for you or your neighborhood or your city or your region or your state, and just making sure that you have adequate education or funding for all the things that we need,” she said.

 

She said voting is one of the best ways residents can weigh in on the image Baltimore presents to the rest of the country.

 

“It’s an opportunity that we have in the United States that not everybody gets around the world,” said Monica Castillo Marciano, who said she lives in Bolton Hill. “So even when it’s rainy and most people don’t want to come out, I think it’s really important, and it’s really important to show our kids that we have to go and do it.”

 

The polls will be open until 8 Tuesday night. The winners of the Republican and Democratic primaries will face off at the special general election on April 28. 

