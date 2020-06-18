 Police Officers Weigh In On Demands To 'Defund' Departments | WYPR
Related Program: 
Midday

Police Officers Weigh In On Demands To 'Defund' Departments

By , & 43 minutes ago

Protesters march in New York in this June 6, 2020, file photo. Since the May 25th killing of George Floyd, police departments have banned chokeholds, Confederate monuments have fallen and officers have been arrested and charged.
Credit AP Photo/Ragan Clark, File

Streets around the world remain filled with protesters demanding that police be “defunded.” Today on Midday, a police perspective on the intensifying calls to defund and reform the nation's police departments.

Tom is joined by Officer Seth Templeton, a beat cop in Baltimore County who wrote an open letter in the Baltimore Sun to a protester, hoping to bridge the gap between demonstrators and law enforcement;  Chief Melvin Russell, who served in the Baltimore City Police Department for 40 years; and Matthew Horace, a 28-year veteran of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies and author of The Black and the Blue: A Cop Reveals the Crimes, Racism and Injustice in America’s Law Enforcement. 

Tags: 
WYPR Programs
Midday
Midday Podcast
Baltimore City Police
Baltimore County Police