Plan Released For Baltimore County Students To Return To Classrooms

Some Baltimore County students will return to classrooms two days a week, starting the week of March 1. The other three days the students will continue online learning from home. That’s according to a reopening plan released Monday by the school system.

“We have heard loud and clear that some families are ready for in-person learning,” Superintendent Darryl Williams said in a statement posted on the BCPS website.

“While school operations will look different as we implement the CDC’s recommended practices for health and safety, I look forward to greeting students and staff as they return,” he wrote. “I also commend staff across the organization for their hard work to prepare for reopening, despite not only the challenges of COVID-19, but also the ongoing and long-term effects of the ransomware attack on our systems.”

According to the reopening plan, students in preschool through the second grade will have the option to return the week of March 1. The students who attend the county’s four separate schools for the disabled can return as well.

School officials have said that those students need to return first because they are most in need of in-person learning.

More students will be phased in throughout March. All grades are back in classrooms the week of April 6.

Families can choose to have their children continue learning virtually full time.

Most employees will return to schools and offices February 16.

State School Superintendent Karen Salmon and Governor Larry Hogan have demanded local school systems begin to bring students back by March 1.

At last week’s school board meeting, board member Kathleen Causey wanted to know if Williams saw that as an order.

“You agree the state superintendent has the authority to give us a March 1 deadline?” Causey asked.

“It’s my understanding she has that authority to give us a March 1 deadline,” Williams responded.