Pittsburgh Based Agency Opens Baltimore Office (BBJ Story)

One of Pittsburgh’s biggest advertising agencies has opened an office in Baltimore after winning a multi-million contract with the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency earlier this year. 

Marc USA confirmed its newest office on Wednesday. The Baltimore office is led by Rob Rex, senior vice president, performance marketing, who rejoined the agency to lead the Maryland Lottery account. The new office is located at 145 W. Ostend St. in Stadium Square in South Baltimore. In March, the Maryland Lottery selected Marc USA's Cogniscient Media to handle media planning and buying. The three-year contract is for $86.3 million and also has a two-year renewal option. The decision to award the contract to Marc USA caused some controversy in Maryland as the firm beat out Baltimore-based MediaWorks, which had previously had the contract.

