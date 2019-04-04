"The Pennant"

In 1638, a 14 year old girl named Mary Lawn arrived in the province of Maryland, looking for adventure. Her life became a tale of luck and circumstances, as she first worked off her transport fee as an indentured servant, and, later, served as a midwife to her neighbors.
The young Englishmen (and few Englishwomen) who first settled around The Chesapeake Bay had very little time to think about "that crazy little thing called love." Money, and a strong work ethic were some of the first qualities they sought in a potential mate, but there were some exceptions, and sometimes, romance ruled the day.